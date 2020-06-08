The One Skincare Product R29 Staff Have Invested In During Lockdown

Skincare is always a hot topic but it's never been more of a talking point than in the past few months. Whether you're dealing with breakouts, blotchy patches or dry skin, it seems lockdown conditions have caused a wide range of skin reactions. Though we can't be sure what causes the problems, a lack of fresh air, stress, anxiety, excess skin touching and changes to skincare routines can all contribute to quarantine face.



As a result, many of us are looking to shake up our skincare routine and introduce new products to help tackle skin flare-ups. Although there aren't any shortcuts to achieving glowing, healthy skin, there are products on the market that can help improve individual skin concerns. But with so many acids, toners, moisturisers and more to choose from, it can be hard to know which items are worth investing in.



From blemish-clearing serums to seaweed-infused face creams, seven R29 staffers share the products transforming their skin in lockdown.

Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor



I’ve tried every salicylic acid product under the sun and nothing has changed the red, angry, boil-like spots that seem to be getting worse in lockdown. Enter: Typology. The vegan, French and, more importantly, affordable skincare brand has just launched in the UK and boasts a range of aesthetically pleasing products that work really well.



I’ve been using a cotton bud to apply the Local Blemishes Serum (which has 2% salicylic acid and 1% zinc) onto specific spots. They’ve dried up overnight, left minimal redness and something about the satisfaction of treating each spot individually has quelled my picking and squeezing. For £12 that’s mighty impressive. The perfumes are also divine (and only £30!) should you wish to explore beyond the skincare offering.



Typology Local Blemishes Serum 2% Salicylic Acid + 1% Zinc, $, available at Typology









Vicky Spratt, Features Editor



My skin has been so up and down during lockdown. The week before my period, my chin and cheeks have started erupting. So, along with the salicylic acid that my brilliant colleague Georgia has written about, I’ve been using this night cream. It’s really affordable and a little goes a long way. It was originally recommended to me by someone who swore that it was the only thing that worked on their hormonal acne, I bought it in a moment of desperation and it seems to be doing the trick. For less than £25, it's nothing short of a lockdown miracle.



Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream, $, available at Beauty Bay





Anna Jay, Art Director



I have to admit that in the past I haven’t been too good at applying SPF on a daily basis, so I’ve really made a conscious effort to do it in recent weeks (especially now that I get outside whenever I’m not working). This Bioderma product seems to do more than just screen the sun’s rays. I apply it after cleansing and after my Aveeno moisturiser. Together, this simple routine has helped get my skin to a really good place. I can’t attribute it to one product, but I’d definitely buy this again as it’s really light and protective.



Bioderma Pigmentbio Daily Care SPF 50+, $, available at Bioderma





Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor



I bought this moisturiser in a big Sephora haul while in New York earlier in the year, but couldn’t resist a top-up. I’ve tried so many moisturisers but none is as silky and dewy as this one. It makes skin plump and glowy, banishes dry patches, transforms makeup and hydrates skin all day long. The best part is that it is non-comedogenic, so is less likely to clog your pores. There's a catch, though: the hiked international price and US shipping costs (approximately £28). But aside from the odd bottle of red wine, it’s my only lockdown treat so far, and I look forward to using it every morning.



Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $, available at Tatcha





Katy Thompsett, Sub Editor



I fell in love with this cleansing balm after trying a free sample a few years ago but at £44 a pop it’s usually way out of my budget: the last time I could afford a tub was in the Black Friday sales and that ran out months ago. So when we entered lockdown I decided to treat myself using a bit of the cash I’m saving on my commute and honestly, washing my face in the evening is now one of my favourite parts of the day. There’s something deeply hypnotic about standing in front of the mirror and massaging this heady salve into my skin, then running the tap until it’s hot and pressing a steaming flannel against my face. Afterwards I feel physically and mentally wiped clean – and my skin is baby soft and literally smelling of roses.



Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $, available at FeelUnique





Jessica Morgan, Staff Writer



During lockdown, we’ve been absolutely blessed with the weather. As I write, it is 25 degrees Celsius where I am. If you’re acquainted with British weather, you’ll know this is a scorching day. So of course, to protect my skin I must – even on cloudy days – wear SPF. I’ve spent countless hours rubbing in sun creams only to be left with a horrible dry cast that makes me look ashy, dusty and grey. On my darker skin tone, this is an issue. With so many people recommending Glossier’s Invisible Shield for efficacy as well as its kindness to Black skin, I had to give it a try. At £20 for 30ml you bet I winced, but the payoff has been worth it. The clear gel leaves no snail trail, glides easily across my face and protects me from nasties.



Glossier Invisible Shield, $, available at Glossier





Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant



I realise that £20 on a lip balm seems crazy, but lockdown breakouts call for effective and sometimes expensive methods. After reaching boiling point with my skin a few weeks ago, I ordered a prescription-only acne cream from an online pharmacy. Having used antibiotic ointments previously, I knew that my skin was about to become unbearably dry, and one thing I was worried about dealing with again was sore, cracked lips. In order to prevent it, I ordered the famed Eight Hour Cream from Elizabeth Arden. Oh-so-soothing and viscous, I slather this balm on every night before bed to form a barrier between my lips and the acne treatment. It has worked exactly how I hoped it would and it even includes SPF20 for daytime use. Fingers crossed I can make it last more than a few months.



Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Lip Balm, $, available at Look Fantastic





