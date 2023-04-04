One in six infertile worldwide, WHO warns

IVF - CC STUDIO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

One in six people worldwide are affected by infertility, pushing millions of hopeful parents into a “medical poverty trap” as treatment costs are so extortionate, the World Health Organization has warned.

In the UN agency’s first estimates of infertility prevalence in more than a decade, researchers found that around 17.5 per cent of the global population experience infertility, with rates similar across continents.

“The report reveals an important truth – infertility does not discriminate,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general at WHO.

“The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it,” he added.

In the report - which is based on more than 130 studies between 1990 and 2021 - infertility is defined as a disease of the male or female reproductive system which prevents a pregnancy after at least 12 months of regular, unprotected sex.

It found that rates vary little internationally, with lifetime prevalence 17.8 per cent in higher income countries and 16.5 per cent in low and middle income nations.

“For millions around the world, the path to parenthood can be difficult to access, if not impossible,” said Dr Tedros, adding that the causes are “varied and often complex”.

But while diagnosis and treatment may be required in every region, services are often inadequate or prohibitively expensive. In most countries, care is still privately funded, meaning that trying to have children can result in devastating financial costs.

“Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and, all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected,” said Dr Pascale Allotey, director of sexual and reproductive health and research at the WHO.

“Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result.”

