One Singaporean among 386 new COVID-19 cases in S'pore, total crosses 38,000 mark

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 386 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (8 June) noon, bringing the total to 38,296.

Of the new cases, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry, while two others are classified as cases in the community.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean and the other is a work pass holder,” said the MOH.

The ministry added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, and Tuas View Dormitory.

Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore, of which about 10 per cent have been cleared of the infection, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on 1 June during a press conference.

Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, added Teo.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

Over 24,800 cases discharged

With 327 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, a total of 24,886 have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalized cases are stable or improving, while three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,700 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore’s latest fatality – and its youngest by far – is a 41-year-old Chinese male national who died on Thursday. The man, identified as case 11714, was confirmed to be infected on 22 April, but had recovered and was discharged on 17 May, said the MOH on Saturday.

“He collapsed on 4 June and the coroner has certified that the cause of death was massive pulmonary thromboembolism following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” it added.

Apart from 25 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 1 June, the ministry has conducted 408,495 swab tests, of which 264,393 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 71,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 46,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

The MOH has been publishing a list of locations visited by cases in the community for over 30 minutes since 25 May.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

As a precautionary measure, the ministry has advised those who had been at these locations during the specified timings to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

List of places visited by community cases during infectious period, issued 7 June. (TABLE: MOH)

