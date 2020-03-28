The One Show's Alex Jones opens up on the struggles of finding Matt Baker's replacement

Photo credit: Ray Burmiston - BBC

The One Show still hasn't found a replacement presenter for Matt Baker.

He is due to officially leave the BBC One weekday show next week, but as yet, there isn't a permanent host ready to take over.

Alex Jones has revealed she will be having several temporary co-hosts until they can find the perfect person to share presenting duties with her.

"We decided that we aren't going to rush into a decision of who to replace him. Matt nailed it, but it's a hard job. And it's got to be someone I can have a laugh with," she told The Sun.

"We'll probably have guest hosts a week at a time over summer. We've been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way."

Alex said she is really sad to have to say goodbye to Matt after working with him for nearly ten years on the show, after he announced he was quitting last December.

"It's very sad. From the first day in March, I've been up every night thinking about it. We've sat next to each other for nearly a decade.

"I always know what he's going to say and when he's going to speak just by the way he moves his arms, or the way he breathes."

At the moment, Matt is currently isolating at home after showing symptoms of coronavirus, with Alex telling viewers last week that he was quite poorly, but thankfully, he's on the mend now.



The One Show airs Monday to Friday at 7pm on BBC One.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



