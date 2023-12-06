The One Show's Alex Jones makes live blunder with Sex Education star
The One Show's Alex Jones made an awkward blunder while live on air, telling viewers Sex Education star Asa Butterfield would be appearing in Chicken Run 2.
The actor appeared on the programme tonight (December 6) to discuss his upcoming film Your Christmas or Mine 2 alongside his co-star Daniel Mays — but Jones believed it was Butterfield and not Mays who stars in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
While discussing Butterfield's upcoming work, Jones pointed to the actor and said: "In the meantime, you're in the new Chicken Run."
"I am?" replied Butterfield, who pointed towards a laughing Mays.
"No. I'm in the new Chicken Run!" Mays added, to which an embarrassed Jones replied: "Oh, you're in the new Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."
Fortunately, the two actors found humour in the accidental mix-up.
"I was going to say, I missed that!" Mays joked. You kept that one quiet, Asa!"
"The shock on Asa's face!" co-host Alex Scott added everyone laughed at the blunder.
Butterfield and Mays will next be seen in Your Christmas or Mine 2, which premieres this Friday, December 8.
A sequel to the 2022 comedy Your Christmas or Mine?, the film stars Butterfield and Prey for the Devil's Cora Kirk as Hubert James Hughes and Hayley Taylor, who are set for another calamitous outing with their families as they head to the Austrian Alps for Christmas.
Coronation Street's Angela Griffin, Emmerdale's Natalie Gumede and Game of Thrones' David Bradley also feature.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, December 8, while Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released on Netflix on December 15.
