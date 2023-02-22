One shot and killed Tuesday in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood: Police

One person was killed in a shooting that unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood, according to police.

Around 1:45 p.m., police officers were called to the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue on a report of the sound of gunfire in the area, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Responding officers found the gunshot victim, described as an adult male, at that location and the officers provided First Aid, Drake said. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to the area to search for witnesses and evidence, Drake said.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.