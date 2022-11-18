The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) stock falls a further 7.6% in past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 6.6% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.3% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

After losing 7.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Trex Company had to report a 10% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 66% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Trex Company's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Trex Company shareholders did even worse, losing 66%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Trex Company is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Trex Company may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

