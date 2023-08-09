The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Pet Valu Holdings (TSE:PET) stock falls a further 9.6% in past week

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 23%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 3.2%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Pet Valu Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Pet Valu Holdings had to report a 4.7% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 23% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Pet Valu Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.2% in the last year, Pet Valu Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 22% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 22%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Pet Valu Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

