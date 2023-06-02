One seriously hurt as plane catches fire in Surrey, B.C., RCMP say

SURREY, B.C. — Police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a plane caught fire in a field in the Metro Vancouver community of Surrey.

RCMP say officers were assisting firefighters near 152 Street, while video and photographs on local media show the wreckage of a small plane as they douse a charred field.

Mounties in the community southeast of Vancouver say they were called about 1:30 p.m. after the plane caught fire in an ultra-light aviation field, but the circumstances of the blaze are unclear.

They say the fire spread to surrounding grass and firefighters were actively working to extinguish it.

Police say 152 Street has been closed between 72 and 68 avenues, and motorists should avoid the area and find alternative routes.

It's not known how long the road closures will remain in effect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press