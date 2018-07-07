One roster move that could save Packers this season

Offensive firepower isn't something the Packers have lacked since Aaron Rodgers became the starting quarterback in 2008, but their wide receiver depth looks a little thin entering the 2018 season.

Green Bay finished with a losing record (7-9) last year for the first time since 2008, missing the playoffs for the first time since the same year. While a lot of that had to do with Aaron Rodgers' injury, which kept him out most of the regular season, the Packers didn't have the same dynamic offense as years past.

This offseason, the Packers lost another weapon when Jordy Nelson was released before signing with the Raiders. His departure left them with Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison as the only returning veteran receivers.

The Packers also drafted J'Mon Moore (third round), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth round) in this year's NFL Draft. Those guys are all big, talented receivers, but were late picks who will be fighting for a roster spot this season. They may not be ready to make an impact as rookies.

Instead, the Packers have a different solution already on their roster to end their potential wide receiver woes: Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery, a 6-0, 216-pound former third-round pick by the Packers, began his professional career as a wide receiver, hauling in 15 receptions and two touchdowns as a rookie. In between his first and second years, the Packers coaching staff decided they had a greater need at running back than wide receiver, and moved Montgomery behind the quarterback.

It worked out great. Eddie Lacy, injury prone, was forced out of town, allowing Montgomery an opportunity to start as an every-down back. He rushed for 457 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in 2016, while also hauling in 44 receptions.

But injuries crept up on Montgomery last season, opening the door for rookies Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Jones got the first crack and looked great, rushing for 448 yards and four touchdowns on just 81 carries. But he too suffered an injury. Williams was next up, and though he didn't dazzle like Jones, he proved a capable chain mover, totaling 556 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

In a complete shift from two years ago, the Packers now find themselves stable at running back, yet in need of another veteran wide receiver. They would be better served making Montgomery the third or fourth receiver than starving him for carries as the No. 3 running back.

Adams stepped up last season, hauling in 10 touchdowns despite having Brett Hundley under center. Cobb has regressed over the last couple seasons, and he battled an injury this offseason. Allison has potential, but he caught just 23 passes and zero touchdowns last season. He seems better suited as a fourth wide receiver.

The Packers opted to focus primarily on defense this offseason, selecting cornerbacks with their first two picks in the draft. They also signed defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson. It appears the defense is ready to contend for a Super Bowl.

No one could have ever guessed an Aaron Rodgers-led squad would have offensive questions entering a season, but here the Packers stand, with fans wondering if they have the right tools to help Rodgers get them back into the playoffs.

Simply moving Montgomery back to wide receiver just might do the trick. It allows the three rookies time to adapt to the NFL, while providing Rodgers with a weapon he's familiar with.

Moore, especially, has intriguing upside, but the Packers are trying to win now, and moving Montgomery back to wide receiver allows them the opportunity to have all their best playmakers on the field at the same time.