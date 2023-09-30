One Richmond Vanadium Technology Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited's (ASX:RVT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Richmond Vanadium Technology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Shuang Ren for AU$80k worth of shares, at about AU$0.32 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.38), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Richmond Vanadium Technology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 8.2% of Richmond Vanadium Technology shares, worth about AU$6.9m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Richmond Vanadium Technology Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Richmond Vanadium Technology insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Richmond Vanadium Technology stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Richmond Vanadium Technology you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

