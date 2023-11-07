The one-year returns for Wacker Neuson's (ETR:WAC) shareholders have been , yet its earnings growth was even better

It hasn't been the best quarter for Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 13%.

Since the stock has added €48m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Wacker Neuson was able to grow EPS by 52% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 13% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Wacker Neuson as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.03.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Wacker Neuson has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Wacker Neuson's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Wacker Neuson, it has a TSR of 19% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Wacker Neuson shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wacker Neuson better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Wacker Neuson has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

