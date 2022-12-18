The one-year returns have been notable for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 21% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Array Technologies for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since it's been a strong week for Array Technologies shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Given that Array Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Array Technologies grew its revenue by 79% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 31% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Array Technologies. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Array Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Array Technologies shareholders have gained 31% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 18% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Array Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Array Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Array Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

