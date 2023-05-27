One restaurant failed twice, closed in latest Tarrant County health inspections

One restaurant failed twice and was closed in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to city data.

There were 56 inspections from May 14 to May 20.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sazon Dona Mary at 820 Kelley Drive failed on May 17 and in a May 18 re-inspection. It was then closed due to improperly working refrigerators. The restaurant needs to ensure the refrigeration holds temperatures of 41 degrees or below in order to open again.

Don Marios Tacos And Tamales at 205 South Kenny Street failed its inspection due to a lack of hot water.

Two restaurants received over 29 demerits:

Asian King Buffet at 953 Melbourne Road, 35

Ramen Joy at 2500 Highway 121, 33

Ramen Joy received 3 demerits in a follow-up inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 14th - May 20th, 2023. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.