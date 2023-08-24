One restaurant was closed, two reopened in latest Arlington health inspections

One restaurant was closed and two were reopened in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data.

There were 92 inspections from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19.

No restaurants failed.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is considered perfect and a score of 70 is considered extremely poor.

Hai Au Restaurant at 2202 New York Avenue was closed on Aug. 7, but was reopened two days later. New York Eats at 604 Doug Russell Road, which had been closed, also reopened on Aug. 7.

Two restaurants scored 75 or less:

Jaykusteaux Custom Cuisine at 1141 West Division Street, 73

Piranha Killer Sushi at 1141 West Division Street, 74

Restaurants that score 75 or less require re-inspections.

Nineteen restaurants, including Jaykusteaux Custom Cuisine and Piranha Killer Sushi, had follow-up inspections:

Phi Coffee and Tea at 2430 East Pioneer Parkway, 77

Catfish Sam’s Barge at 2735 West Division Street, 80

Pho 999 at 1818 East Pioneer Parkway, 81

Amira’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2424 West Division Street, 82

Zack’s Bistro at 900 East Copeland Road, 93

Yafa Mediterranean Grill at 4004 Little Road

Pancho Tacos at 3209 East Division Street

Pei Wei Asian Diner at 4133 South Cooper Street

Taco Bueno at 5701 South Cooper Street

La Original at 1011 East Pioneer Parkway

Hooters at 5821 West Interstate 20 Highway

Corner Bakery Cafe at 3810 South Cooper Street, 87

Rubi Restaurant at 941 West Pioneer Parkway, 88

Cici’s Pizza at 135 Southwest Plaza, 91

Texas Golden Age Adult Day Care at 1115 West Pioneer Parkway, 94

7-Eleven at 2300 West Green Oaks Boulevard

Jersey Mike’s Subs at 4201 West Green Oaks Boulevard

Jersey Mike’s Subs and 7-Eleven each had two follow-up inspections.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Aug. 6th - Aug. 19th, 2023. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

