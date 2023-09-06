One restaurant closed twice; roaches, rat droppings observed in Fort Worth inspections

One restaurant was closed due to rat droppings and roaches were observed at four other restaurants in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 157 inspections from July 2 to Aug. 20.

Fort Worth inspections scores are based on a demerit system. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Thai Terrace, at 4220 West Vickery Blvd., received 39 demerits and was closed as inspectors observed rat droppings inside a bag of rice.

The restaurant received 25 demerits in a follow-up inspection and was closed again due to rodent droppings observed on a dish washing machine and under an area of shelves.

Three other places received over 30 demerits and had follow-up inspections:

C & D Kwik Stop at 2401 West Seminary Drive, 36, 16 in follow-up

Habaneros Mexican Cuisine at 8542 South Hulen St., 36, 17 in follow-up

Mexican Restaurant Perez at 3702 Altamesa Blvd., 42, 6 in follow-up

Seven restaurants received high demerits scores below 30:

East Gourmet at 6080 South Hulen St., 29

Hacienda Buffet Antigua at 1950 Menefee Ave., 28

Maharaja Indian Restaurant at 6308 Hulen Bend Blvd., 28

Taqueria San Luis at 1200 Northwest 28th St., 28

Blue 32 Sports Bar & Grill at 1201 Longhorn Road, 27, 21 in follow-up

El Tacolote at 1511 Northwest 28th St., 25

Mexican Restaurant Perez at 8112 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 25

Inspectors observed food and produce not being maintained at 41 degrees or below at Gardens Bar & Grill at 2421 Westport Parkway, which received 14 demerits.

Roaches were observed at:

Habaneros Mexican Cuisine at 8542 South Hulen St., 36

Taqueria San Luis at 1200 Northwest 28th St., 28

El Tacolote at 1511 Northwest 28th St., 25

Chuys Restaurant at 4441 River Oaks Blvd., 14

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Aug. 20th - Sept. 2nd, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.