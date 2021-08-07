How one researcher is using a wall of moths to showcase the biodiversity of western Newfoundland

Moth walls, like this one at Berry Hill Campground in Gros Morne National Park, come alive with the winged insects after dark. (Submitted by Joe Bowden - image credit)

A fluttering wall of moths in the middle of the woods may sound like a nightmare to some, but a research scientist on Newfoundland's west coast is using the "moth walls" to study the province's biodiversity.

The purpose of the interactive Moth Wall Project is to track and learn more about moths in Newfoundland and Labrador while educating people about the winged insects, said Joe Bowden, project creator and research scientist at Natural Resources Canada.

"Moths are super-diverse," said Bowden in a recent interview with CBC Radio. "That diversity alone means that there's a whole bunch of different species out there doing all kinds of different things."

Bowden got the idea for the moth walls from a friend who started establishing similar structures in Denmark. He decided to start a similar project in Newfoundland and Labrador because of the high number — more than 500 — of moth species in the province.

Although they may give some the heebie-jeebies, moths serve important roles in Newfoundland and Labrador's ecosystem, said Bowden. Some moths pollinate very specific plants, and others serve as an essential source of food for various migratory birds, bats, spiders and predatory insects.

Bowden said the moth walls also help keep track of species of moths that could cause economic or ecological harm by eating trees, plants and crops. For example, outbreaks of the sprucebud worm have led to severe defoliation in forests in Quebec, and the insect has caused problems in Newfoundland and Labrador too.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the word "miller" is commonly used instead of "moth," but Bowden said the two terms are interchangeable.

"This is a word, of course, that I heard growing up as well at home," he said.

Butterflies and moths have many things in common, but are two different members of the order Lepidoptera. Butterflies are primarily active during the day, while moths are more active at night, explained Bowden.

You're letting the millers in(to the database)!

The moth walls are simple structures, consisting of a grey board and a light fixed above, specifically selected to attract moths. Observers can examine the boards at night to see which species are in the area.

Bowden has established a database on iNaturalist.ca where people can upload pictures of the moths they see on the moth wall. In case you aren't familiar with all 500-plus species of moths in the province, the website has an artificial intelligence system that will automatically attempt to identify the species in the photo.

As gathering restrictions continue to loosen in Newfoundland and Labrador, Bowden hopes to begin holding sessions to help people learn more about moths and their role in the ecosystem.

The structures exist in Barachois Pond Provincial Park near Stephenville, as well as Berry Hill and Shallow Bay in Gros Morne National Park. Bowden said he wants to expand the project to other places, including Terra Nova National Park and beyond.

"My sort of dream here is that this becomes a sort of national network of monitoring stations … that allow campers to engage in learning more about these beautiful species and this really hyperdiverse group of organisms that serve many important roles out there in the forest and on the landscape."

