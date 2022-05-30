Suspect in custody after 1 reported dead, 7 injured in shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

Bullet holes in the Country Queen food truck at the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday in Taft, Okla. (Ian Maule / Tulsa World)

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.

An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The bureau said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56.

A 39-year-old woman was killed, the bureau said. The injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had earlier said two juveniles were injured in the shooting but on Sunday afternoon said only one juvenile was hurt.

Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said.

“We heard a lot of shots and we thought it was firecrackers at first,” said Sylvia Wilson, an owner of Taft’s Boots Cafe, which was open at the time to serve a surge of visitors to the small town for the Memorial Day weekend gathering. “Then people start running and ducking. And we were yelling at everyone ... 'Get down! Get down!'” Wilson told the Associated Press by telephone from the cafe on Sunday morning.

About 1,500 people attended the event in Taft, which usually has a population of just a few hundred. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Twitter that he was grateful for the bureau's “swift response to assist local police.”

Wilson estimated her cafe is about 100 feet from where the shooting broke out. She said law enforcement had been on the scene to help with security earlier and that officers reacted quickly to the shooting.

“We are upset,” Wilson said, adding: “Everything is getting back to normal. ... The danger has passed.”

Buckner was being held Sunday in Muskogee County jail. Jail records did not have an attorney listed for him.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

