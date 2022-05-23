One ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider upped their stake by 4.5% in the previous year

Looking at ReadyTech Holdings Limited's (ASX:RDY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ReadyTech Holdings

The Alternate Non-Executive Director Mark Summerhayes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$86k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.59 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Mark Summerhayes was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Mark Summerhayes bought 36.04k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$3.39. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ReadyTech Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ReadyTech Holdings insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about AU$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ReadyTech Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no ReadyTech Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in ReadyTech Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ReadyTech Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

