One of Quebec's worst tornadoes tore through Drummondville — displaced hundreds

On Tuesday, July 6, 1999, a tornado hit three towns in Quebec. It hit Berthierville, Yamaska and Drummondville.

The tornado destroyed homes, leaving 200 people in need of temporary shelter.

Drummondville, which is around 100 km northeast of Montreal, was hit the hardest; around 40 homes and 30 cars were damaged. The twister ripped roofs from buildings and knocked down hydro and phone poles. 4,000 people were without power.

The tornado caused around $4 million in damage. The Quebec government assisted those without insurance.

There was one reported death. A boy was camping in Drummondville when a tree collapsed on the tent and killed him. Four people were treated for injuries.

On average, Quebec gets six tornadoes each year, usually between June and August.

Since 1971, Quebec's most deadly tornado hit Laval's Sainte-Rose on June 14, 1982. Hundreds of homes were destroyed, five people died and 26 were injured.

