One Prodigy Gold Insider Raised Stake By 122% In Previous Year \

Viewing insider transactions for Prodigy Gold NL's (ASX:PRX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Prodigy Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Charles Arve bought AU$565k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.011. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Prodigy Gold share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Charles Arve was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Charles Arve was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Prodigy Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Prodigy Gold insiders own 9.4% of the company, worth about AU$1.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prodigy Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Prodigy Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Prodigy Gold (including 4 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

