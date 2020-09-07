One Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Biggest Press Sagas Is Coming To An End

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can finally put the Frogmore Cottage press saga behind them.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HuffPost on Monday that Harry repaid the roughly $3 million (or 2.4 million British pounds) in taxpayer money that had funded the renovation of their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

The repayment comes on the heels of the couple inking a massive deal with Netflix, which will see them producing features, documentaries, scripted series and more. The Sussexes, who now live in Montecito, California, plan to return to their UK home when possible, as COVID-19 travel guidelines permit.

The Sussexes originally lived together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, prior to moving to Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child, Archie. The cottage is near Windsor Castle, where the couple got married.

The tabloid press hounded the couple over their original renovations ― and the subsequent repayments ― after the royals moved into the residence in 2019.

View photos A general view of Frogmore Cottage at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. More

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex later denied claims made by the Daily Mail that the couple added a yoga studio, a wing for Meghan’s mother, a tennis court, and extensive soundproofing worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The property had reportedly been due for a renovation prior to the royals moving in, and the Sussexes’ overhaul focused on things like wiring, flooring and plumbing.

“The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain...

Continue reading on HuffPost