ONE on Prime Video 2 results: Xiong Jing Nan beats Angela Lee in rubber match thriller

For the third time, Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee squared off inside the cage – and for the for the third time fight fans were treated to some high-level, high-paced action.

Atop the ONE on Prime Video 2 event Friday in Singapore, champion Xiong (17-3) and challenger Lee (12-2) competed in a trilogy rubber-match for the women’s strawweight title. When the dust settled, Jing Nan was declared winner by unanimous decision.

There was a lot of dust that was kicked up over the span of five, five-minute rounds, but initially it looked like the bout might be stopped early on in the contest.

In Round 1, Xiong swarmed Lee and even knocked her down. Lee was on the retreat for much of the round with referee Herb Dean close by. Somehow, Lee did just enough to survive.

Although things seemed grim for her as she came out of her corner for Round 2, Lee proved it all to be an illusion. She outgrappled Xiong until the round-end bell and nearly pulled off an anaconda choke.

In Round 3, the striking battle resumed. Xiong, like Lee, was not phased by one poor round. She landed effective striking on Lee once again. Meanwhile, Lee showed some of her better striking moments of the match.

The championship rounds rolled around but both fighters still looked fresh. Xiong’s boxing was crisp and effective, as she popped Lee in the face. Lee utilized her wrestling late as she shoved Xiong against the fence.

The final round brought as much violence as any. The two women traded blows, swollen, scratched, and bruised. As the clock winded down toward zero, the two signaled to the crowd. They threw their defense out the window and simply threw hands. Shortly thereafter, Xiong was declared the victor.

The full ONE on Prime Video 2 results include:

MAIN CARD (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET)

Champion Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee – women’s strawweight title

Mikey Musumeci def. Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision – grappling title fight

Stamp Fairtex def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision

Ilya Freymanov def. Martin Nguyen via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:33

Halil Amir def. Timofey Nastyukhin via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:58

Story continues

PRELIMINARY CARD (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

Marat Grigorian def. Jamal Yusupov via unanimous decision – kickboxing

Ho Taek Oh def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Anissa Meksen def. Daokongfah Banchamek via unanimous decision – muay thai

Rade Opacic def. Giannis Stofiridis via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:52 – kickboxing

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for ONE on Prime Video 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie