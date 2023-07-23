One Power Metal Resources Insider Raised Stake By 100% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Power Metal Resources plc's (LON:POW ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Power Metal Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Power Metal Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Edmund Charles Shaw is the biggest insider purchase of Power Metal Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.0069. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Power Metal Resources insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Edmund Charles Shaw. Notably Edmund Charles Shaw was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Power Metal Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw Non-Executive Director Edmund Charles Shaw buy shares worth UK£46k in the last three months. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth UK£46k. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 11% of Power Metal Resources shares, worth about UK£1.6m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Power Metal Resources Tell Us?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Power Metal Resources stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Power Metal Resources (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

