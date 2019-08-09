One positive test so far at Pan Am Games say officials

LIMA (Reuters) - There has been one positive test at this year's Pan Am Games out of 1,197 anti-doping controls, officials said on Friday with three days of competition remaining.

The Pan American Games Sports Organisation said in a statement that the tests represented one of the largest sample sizes taken in the history of the Games, demonstrating the organizers' commitment to fair play.

The one adverse finding came from Audrey Joel Perez, a member of the Dominican Republic's men's baseball team who tested positive for the anabolic steroid Oxandrolone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The athlete was informed of the result and his accreditation was immediately withdrawn.

In the case of adverse analytical findings of athletes competing in team sports, more than two positive cases are required to invalidate the team's result.

The Dominican Republic finished group play with a 1-2 record and did not advance to the medal round, placing fifth.





(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris)