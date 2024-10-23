One pleasant surprise of this Dolphins season, the concern against Arizona and notes

Miami Dolphins guard Aaron Brewer (55) points as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) waits for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fl.

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:

▪ Not much during the Dolphins’ 2-4 start would qualify as a pleasant surprise, but here’s one development that does:

Center Aaron Brewer’s pass protection.

When he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Miami in March, he came to the Dolphins with a reputation of being an excellent run blocker but subpar pass protector.

Brewer permitted six sacks (second most among centers) and 34 pressures (third most) in 622 pass-blocking snaps for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Brewer has morphed from well below average in that average to well above average, at least based on performance through six games this season.

Brewer, who has pass blocked on 240 plays, is one of only five NFL centers who has not allowed in a sack in a minimum of 240 snaps.

What’s more, he has permitted only three quarterback pressures; no player who has pass blocked on as many plays has allowed fewer pressures. Only one center who has played a comparable number of snaps — Washington’s Tyler Biadesz — has permitted as few.

Brewer said he committed this offseason to improving in that area.

“As a player, you’re always trying to learn from your flaws and whatever your weaknesses are,” he said. “When I was younger, I was a great pass blocker, but last year I kind of lacked that part of my game. Definitely this offseason, that was a big part of my focus, … to upgrade that and be balanced in pass pro.

“It’s technique and knowing your flaws and being real with yourself. Watching my film last year, I’ve seen parts of my game I was lacking. The pressures I allowed and the couple of sacks I allowed last year, I said ‘that’s not me.’ I try to hold myself to the highest standard more than anyone else can.”

What specifically did he notice on tape about his pass protection that he worked to correct?

“My body leverage and using my hands,” he said. “Last year, I would let people get into my body too much and try to wrestle with them. [A key is] getting on them before they get to me.

“With me being [an] undersized offensive lineman, I’ve got to get my hands on people and be strong with that. So when I get my hands on people, not let people get into my body.”

Brewer’s run blocking also remains very good; Pro Football Focus ranks him ninth among 38 centers as a run blocker, eighth as a pass blocker and eighth overall.

Incidentally, PFF ranks former Dolphins center Connor Williams, now with Seattle, as the 17th best among 38 centers this season. He has permitted two sacks and eight pressures in 343 pass-blocking snaps.

Brewer already has worked with five quarterbacks since August.

“The hardest thing is quarterbacks have different cadence, different rhythms,” he said. “We’re all trying to get on the same page. That’s the hardest part of it.”

Starter Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return for Sunday’s home game against Arizona (1 p.m., Fox), presuming he clears concussion protocol.

▪ The Dolphins’ run defense, which has gone from above average last season to slightly below average this season, will be tested by an Arizona offense that is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, which is second in the league behind only Baltimore (6.2).

Cardinals running back James Conner is sixth in the league with 504 yards rushing, on 5.6 per carry.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is averaging 9.0 yards on 36 rushing attempts, the highest per carry average in the league for anyone with more than 10 rushing attempts. Murray’s 325 yards rushing ranks 27th in the league.

The Dolphins are permitting 4.6 yards per carry, which is 18th in the league. Last year, the Dolphins permitted 3.8 per carry, which ranked seventh.

▪ Say this about the Dolphins’ defense: Miami and Houston are the only teams in the league that have allowed less than 300 yards in at least five games.

The Dolphins defense is fourth in the league in yards allowed per game (285.2) but 14th in points allowed per game (21.5).

The Dolphins are the only team to limit opponents to fewer than 150 passing yards in five games this season.

Miami’s schedule hasn’t been particularly daunting; the Dolphins have played two of the league’s bottom-three teams in total offense (New England and Tennessee) and a quarterback who ranks last in the league in completion percentage (the Colts’ Anthony Richardson).

▪ With his fumble recovery on Sunday, Zach Sieler became the first Dolphin since Jason Taylor in 2006-07 to have multiple sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in consecutive seasons. He and the 49ers’ Nick Bosa exited Sunday as the only players to do that this season.

Sieler’s defensive line partner, Calais Campbell, became just the fourth defensive lineman to play in 250 games. He trails only Jim Marshall (282), Bruce Smith (279) and Julius Peppers (266).

▪ Roster news: The Dolphins scheduled workouts with several wide receivers on Wednesday, but it wasn’t yet clear if any would be signed to the 53-man roster or practice squad.

If the Dolphins don’t sign a receiver to the 53-man roster, they could elevate receiver/returner Dee Eskridge for a final time this weekend. Practice squad players can be elevated three times in a season, and Eskridge has been elevated twice....

Carolina poached defensive lineman Jonathan Harris off the Dolphins’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed Harris in March, guaranteeing him $325,000 of his $1.1 million salary, but released him in March and then signed him to the practice squad. Defensive lineman Shakel Brown, who went undrafted out of Troy in 2023, was among those who auditioned to replace Harris on Wednesday. Brown, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular-season game, was released from the 49ers’ practice squad on Oct. 1….

The Dolphins likely need to create either one roster spot (for Tagovailoa) or two (for Tagovailoa and possibly a fifth receiver).

▪ Fox is sending Sunday’s Arizona-at-Dolphins game to a small regional audience that includes only two South Florida markets (Miami-Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach); click here for the maps.

The game will be called by Fox college football announcer and Detroit Tigers TV voice Jason Benetti, along with Mark Schlereth.