One Plan To Rule Them All - Introducing Airtel Black

Staying connected and using online services is a part of almost everyone’s day now. Whether it’s ordering food from your favourite restaurants, booking tickets for travel, catching up with your loved ones over the phone - our lives can almost be mapped by our online activities. And what makes it all possible? The telecom operators who provide you the bandwidth to stay connected.



Being connected all the time also means having to keep track of the different plans and packages, and their billing cycles, and ‘pay by’ dates. For real though, we don’t need that much stress in life. That is why Airtel has launched India’s first full service plan by a telco. Under this plan, all your services and their bills get merged, and you have a one-stop solution to handle everything Airtel has to offer you. Whether it’s mobile, DTH or Fiber, the Airtel Black plan covers it all. Many services, one plan, one bill - that is the mantra for Airtel Black.



. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.One Plan To Rule Them All - Introducing Airtel BlackGoogle Doodle Honours Actor Sivaji Ganesan on His 93rd Birth Anniversary . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.