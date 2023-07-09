One place closed, another restaurant failed in latest Arlington inspections

One restaurant was closed and another restaurant with a history of poor scores failed in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data.

There were 68 inspections from June 25 to July 1.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point scale. A score of 100 is perfect, and 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

La Poblana Cafe at 3200 South Cooper Street Suite 102 was the only restaurant that closed, but it soon reopened.

First Chinese BBQ at 2214 South Collins Street was the only restaurant that failed and received a 70. The restaurant failed its previous regular inspection in February with a score of 70. It has been closed at least three times since Jan. 2021.

In addition to La Plobana Cafe and First Chinese BBQ, two restaurants received scores of 75 or less:

Bakery Donut 1 at 3640 Matlock Road, 71

La Original at 1011 East Pioneer Parkway, 74

Re-inspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less.

Ten restaurants and one establishment had follow-up inspections:

La Poblana Cafe at 3200 South Cooper Street Suite 102, 0

La Original at 1011 East Pioneer Parkway, 74

Roma Trattoria at 6204 South Cooper Street Suite 100, 77

Phi Coffee & Tea at 2430 East Pioneer Parkway Suite 213, 80

T’s Buka at 807 East Arkansas Lane, 86

Tom’s Burgers & Grill at 1530 North Cooper Street, 86

Bakery Donut 1 at 3640 Matlock Road, 71

La Isla Del Encanto Restaurant at 2201 East Pioneer Parkway, 76

SB Food Depot Inc at 2125 East Division Street, 81 and 83

AMF Spare Times Lanes at 3149 South Cooper Street, 94

Albertsons at 301 Southwest Plaza, 96

