‘One Piece’: Japanese Anime Voice Actors Set To Reprise Roles In Netflix Live-Action Series Adaptation

The Netflix One Piece live-action adaptation will have the Japanese voice actors from the anime reprise their roles. It was at the Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles that fans got to watch a video of Mayumi Tanaka, the original voice of Monkey D. Luffy, welcoming Iñaki Godoy to the Straw Hats.

“I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart,” Tanaka said. “Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

Tanaka continued, “One Piece is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who’ve never experienced One Piece can become part of the family beginning with this show.”

The full cast of Japanese original voice actors also includes Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji.

One Piece is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series about Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

The live-action series also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Additional cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

One Piece will launch on Netflix on August 31.

Watch Godoy meet Tanaka in the video below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.