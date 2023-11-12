One person wounded in early Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded at a 3:10 a.m. to a shooting reported at the 2400 block of Paula Street, according to a Raleigh Police statement. Officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were provided about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.