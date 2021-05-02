One person shot in Delta, B.C., parking lot, police say

DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say one person has been shot following an incident near a gas station on Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted.

They didn't say what condition the victim is in.

But they say the public nature of the shooting is concerning.

A Delta resident says he was on lock down in a Walmart for more than two hours Saturday following the shooting.

Sujay Nazareth says he and his mother were in the check-out line when the lockdown was announced and officers entered the store looking for witnesses.

He says spoke with other shoppers who heard gun shots and says there were several eye witnesses.

He says Walmart distributed water bottles to shoppers while they waited.

Nazareth, who lives a few minutes away, says the violence near his home was unnerving.

"It was really, really surreal," he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press