One person seriously injured after a Lexington motorcycle crash, police say

A motorcyclist in Lexington has life-threatening injuries after a crash early Friday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened near Coolavin Park in the 700 block of Bellaire Avenue at 3:10 a.m., according to Lt. Joe Anderson. An ambulance responded to the scene and took the driver to a local hospital, Anderson said.

No other vehicles were involved, Anderson said. Police were still investigating what caused the crash later Friday morning and didn’t have any updates. Police also didn’t have any updates on the driver’s condition.

This is a developing story and may be updated.