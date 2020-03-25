One person rescued from raging fire at Liat Towers

Fire at an 18th-floor unit of Liat Towers on 25 March 2020. (Photo: Yahoo News Singapore/Dhany Osman)

SINGAPORE – One person was rescued from a raging fire in an 18th-floor unit of Liat Towers on Wednesday night (25 March).

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the individual was then conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 10pm and dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.

Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, entered the smoke-logged building and conducted firefighting and rescue operations. They had to force an entry into the affected unit using hydraulic tools.

The fire, which involved contents of a retail unit, was extinguished using one water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.