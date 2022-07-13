One person at large after suspects, victim flee scene of Fort Worth shooting

James Hartley
·1 min read

One person was shot and then fled the scene of the shooting Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Police said the victim and three suspects fled the area after the shooting about 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive. The victim, the driver of a passenger vehicle, pulled up to a Shell gas station and was confronted by a group of people in a gold passenger vehicle.

The gold vehicle pulled up in front of the victim’s and at least two people fired weapons through the victim’s windshield, according to police. The suspects fled the scene and the victim, because he or she also fled, has still not been identified and police said they do not know what injuries he or she sustained.

Police said the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed a patrol unit attempting to stop it while traveling eastbound on East Seminary Drive. Police pursued them onto Interstate 35W heading northbound until it came to a stop in the 1700 block of the service road.

Three suspects left the vehicle to flee on foot and two others were arrested at the point where the vehicle came to a stop, according to police. Patrol officers were joined by the direct response unit, gang enforcement unit and air support.

Officers were able to locate two of the three suspects and arrest them without any other incident, according to police. Two of the suspects arrested were adult men and two were juvenile males. One suspect has not been arrested.

Police said none of the officers or suspects were injured.

