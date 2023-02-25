One person killed, two injured after car crashes into Tujunga flood channel

A fatal car crash happened Friday afternoon in Tujunga. (KTLA)

One person died and two others were injured after a car crashed into a narrow flood control channel in Tujunga.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on La Tuna Canyon Road when a car carrying three men crashed into the channel, ejecting one of the occupants.

The two men who survived managed to get out of the vehicle before Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived, the agency said. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a nearby hospital.

The man who was ejected from the car into the channel died, the Fire Department said.

The channel was mostly dry, with about 6 inches of storm water. It’s unclear whether the storm was a factor in the crash.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.