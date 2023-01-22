One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.

When they arrived at the strip mall, deputies found a victim outside who had been shot, according to the release. The victim died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting and said it believes it’s an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.