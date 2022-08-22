One person killed and others injured in Miami Gardens shooting, police say

One person was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Miami Gardens that had “multiple victims,” police say.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 163rd Street. Police say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the surviving victims to the hospital after declaring one person dead.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).