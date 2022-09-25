One person killed in midtown Sacramento after late-night shooting along popular block

One person is dead following an overnight shooting near a popular midtown block home to restaurants, bars and a music spot, police said Sunday morning.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said “an investigation remain very active” after officers were called to the intersection of 28th and J streets to investigate a homicide.

Lewis said the shooting occurred before 1 a.m. in front of several establishments on the 2700 block of J Street. Officers believe two shooters were involved, according to Lewis, but no suspect information was available.

Radio calls from officers around 12:45 a.m. indicated they were seeking a black pickup truck that was seen speeding away from the shooting by witnesses, while police radioed that one person was “down with a gun” along the north side of the intersection. The block — home to Harlow’s nightclub, BarWest sports bar and restaurants like the Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar and Centro Cocina Mexicana — is bordered to the north by James Marshall Park.

Lewis said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel after suffering “multiple gunshot wounds.” He said there were no other injuries.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area around J Street between 27th and 29th streets.

The incident marks the third late-night shooting on the city’s grid outside of popular late-night spots.

An April 3 gang shootout downtown around 10th and K streets killed six people and wounded 12. Three suspects — brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton — face murder and other charges in that incident.

On July 4, one person was killed and four were injured after shots rang out in front of the Mix Downtown nightclub at 16th and L streets. A shooting suspect has not been identified in that case.