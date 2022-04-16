One person killed in house fire in southwest Modesto, fire department says

One person died in a house fire early Saturday in southwest Modesto, authorities said.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, firefighters were responded to a report of a house fire at 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Diablo Avenue. The neighborhood is southwest of the intersection of Carpenter Road and Woodland Avenue.

“Upon arrival, units found fire coming from the second floor of residence,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page. “A second alarm was called after search efforts located a victim; however, after life saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No information about the victim was released.

Firefighters rescued a dog, which was in stable condition, authorities said.

“Crews quickly contained the fire then remained on scene to provide overhaul,” according to the Facebook post.

The Modesto Police Department and the Fire Investigations Unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

We will have more on this story later today.