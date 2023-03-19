One person killed, four injured in head-on crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and four others were injured in a late night crash involving two SUVs, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2018 Infiniti SUV was driving east on Alligator Road and collided head on with a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection with Twin Church Road, Miller said. That’s near Exit 157 on Interstate 95.

There were four people in the Infiniti, and all of them were taken to an area hospital, and one of the passengers died, according to Miller.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger who died.

The driver was the only one inside the Chevy and was also taken to an area hospital, Miller said. Further information on the conditions of the drivers and surviving passengers was not available.

There was no word if any of the occupants in the SUVs were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the SUVs to collide was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through March 12, at least 174 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,081 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Florence County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 40 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.