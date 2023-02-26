One person killed, another hurt in SUV crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2008 Saturn Outlook was driving north on U.S. 301/Five Chop Road, and the SUV hit a person who was walking east across the road near the intersection with Bass Drive, according to Tidwell. That’s near Exit 97 on Interstate 95.

The pedestrian was killed, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

The SUV driver was hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Tidwell said the driver was the only person in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported.

The collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Feb. 19, at least 110 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2023, DPS data shows. Last year, 46 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.