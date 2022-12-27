One person killed and another hurt escaping house fire in Columbia, officials say

One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuesday morning house fire, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

At about 7:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in the 7800 block of Tradd Street, fire department officials said. That’s in the area between Leesburg Road and Garners Ferry Road.

The first responders found the home was a fully involved blaze, according to the fire department.

“A fire attack was initiated from the outside of the home and eventually crews were able to make entry and bring the fire under control,” officials said.

One person at the home was able to escape from the burning building before being taken to an area hospital, according to the fire department. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

As firefighters searched the home they found a second person inside and the Richland County Coroners Office was called to the scene, officials said.

The coroner’s office has not publicly identified the person who died, or announced a cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, or where in the home it originated, but it is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

Information about the extent of the damage to the home was not available, and there was no word if it is considered a total loss.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.