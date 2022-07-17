One person killed, another hospitalized in Crowley shooting Saturday, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one individual dead in Crowley.

Crowley police said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in a residence at the 1000 block of McDonald Drive.

Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, and one later died.

Police said the investigation is early and ongoing, but they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the dead victim after next of kin is contacted.