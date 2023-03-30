One person killed and another critically hurt in overnight shooting, SC sheriff says

One person was killed and another was critically injured in an overnight shooting, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the shooting at Wateree Grove Lane in Bethune, the sheriff’s office said at about 10 p.m. in a news release.

Information about the shooting was not available.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim who died.

Further information on the condition of the surviving victim was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if more than one person fired a gun.

No arrests have been reported, but the sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe anyone involved in the shooting is “at large.”

“We do not feel there are any threats to the community at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, the shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.