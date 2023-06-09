One person injured, transported to hospital after shooting in Los Banos, police say

Police officers are investigating a shooting in Los Banos that sent one victim to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Los Banos Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and Tanner Road, according to a Facebook post from the Los Banos Police Department.

One adult male was transported by ambulance from the scene to a local trauma center, according to police.

Pacheco Boulevard remains open, but police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.