One person injured after shooting near Hy-Vee gas station in Independence, police say

A non-fatal shooting took place Saturday afternoon in what police are saying was the result of a road rage incident.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near the Hy-Vee gas station at 23rd street and Lee’s Summit Road. The shooting stemmed from a road range incident, Independence police said.

A victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they don’t have any suspect information.