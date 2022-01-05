One person injured in shooting on Hollywood’s South Ocean Drive

Hollywood police are investigating after a person was shot during an altercation in the 2700 block of South Ocean Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The individual shot was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said via email.

“There are no outstanding suspects,” Bettineschi said.

At approximately 3 p.m., Hollywood cops responded to a possible shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that the two individuals involved in the altercation knew each other

Hollywood police did not immediately provide the names of the individuals involved.

This story is developing.