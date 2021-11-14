One person dies and two are injured in a Saturday crash east of Caldwell

One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon east of Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police.

A Middleton juvenile was driving a pickup and towing a utility trailer east on Highway 20 near Madison Road about 2:08 p.m. when the truck crossed over the center line, according to a news release. The pickup struck another pickup, traveling west and driven by a 55-year-old Nampa woman.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Her two juvenile passengers, who were also wearing seat belts, were taken to a hospital, the release said.

The Middleton juvenile, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The highway was blocked for about three hours, and the crash remains under investigation.