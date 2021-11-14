One person dies, another has ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Eagle Road crash in Boise

One person died and another was seriously injured in a weekend crash on Eagle Road, according to Boise Police.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a Boise Police Department news release. A vehicle traveling north on Eagle Road tried to turn left at Baldcypress Street and was hit by another vehicle traveling south on Eagle.

The female passenger in the northbound vehicle died from her injuries and the male driver was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries,” the release said. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle were not injured, according to the release.

One lane of southbound traffic on Eagle Road between West McMillan Road and West Ustick Road closed as a result of the crash. It reopened just before 9 p.m., according to BPD.

The name of the person killed was not released.

Fire, paramedic and police authorities from multiple agencies responded, Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said. Police continue to investigate the crash.