One person died, another critically injured in overnight crash in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was killed and another person was critically injured in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the crash about 1:20 a.m. Thursday near North James Street and Interstate 70, said Officer Jovanna Cheatum with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man inside the wrecked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheatum said.

Officers also found another person who had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. That person was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, she said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s traffic division is investigating the fatal wreck. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).